Bucks boy convicted of terrorism offence after creating firework launcher and purchasing camouflage

Police have said he was motivated by an extreme right wing ideology

A 15-year-old from Buckinghamshire was convicted of committing a terrorism offence after police discovered a homemade firework launcher at his home.

Counter terrorism police say the boy was motivated by an extreme right wing ideology, specifically anti-Semitism.

Officers discovered he was also in possession of camouflage clothing and fireworks.

He was sentenced at Wycombe Youth Court yesterday

The boy, who cannot be named for legal reasons, has been sentenced to a two-year Youth Rehabilitation Order. He was sentenced yesterday (20 December) at Wycombe Youth Court, after being convicted at the same court on 24 November.

Officers from Counter Terrorism Policing South East arrested the boy after searching a property he was linked to and finding his makeshift weapon.

During the investigation, officers found he had identified an attack target to use his launcher on and was engaging in spreading extreme right-wing views online.

Terrorism police charged him in May with inviting support for a proscribed organisation as well as possessing an explosive substance.

Detective Chief Superintendent Olly Wright, head of Counter Terrorism Policing South East, said: “Unfortunately, this case is an example of the concerning theme we have seen of children and young people, often with their own wider vulnerabilities, being drawn through the internet into extreme ideologies.

“Whilst we in the Counter Terrorism Policing network work really hard with other agencies to divert young people away from extremism, this boy had gone as far as showing a real interest in carrying out an attack.

“Fortunately, due to the efforts of our team, officers were able to intervene before he could progress to carry out any attack.

“The case really demonstrates the importance of making a report to police if you think someone you know is being, or is at risk, of being drawn into terrorism. If you have any concerns, please do trust your instincts and get in touch quickly.

“Your report really could save lives, as well as helping the person you’re concerned about before it becomes too late.