Bucks boarding school teacher banned after he filmed himself having sex with teenager

A teacher at a boarding school in Buckinghamshire which costs up to £16,063 per term has been banned from the profession for life after having sex with a teenager.

Luke David Roberts, 44, was employed at the International School of Creative Arts in Wexham near Slough.

The former teacher was convicted for two offences of engaging in sexual activity with a female aged 13-17 between 2018 and 2019 whilst in a position of trust.

He was sentenced to 10 months in prison after being convicted at Wycombe Magistrates’ Court in 2021 and was added to the sex offenders register for a period of 10 years.

International School of Creative Arts

A Teaching Regulation Agency (TRA) misconduct panel heard this month that Mr Roberts was employed by the International School of Creative Arts from 2017, initially as a boarding supervisor and later as a graphic design tutor.

It said the school was an independent boarding school providing education to A-Level pupils between the ages of 16 and 20.

On December 10, 2019, the TRA received a referral from Thames Valley Police, which informed the regulator that Mr Roberts was arrested that day.

Police were called to investigate following rumours around the school about his conduct.

A search of his electronic devices revealed two videos which showed Mr Roberts engaging in sexual activity, including full sexual intercourse.

In considering whether to prohibit Mr Roberts from teaching, the panel said it took into account several factors including the safeguarding and wellbeing of pupils, the maintenance of public confidence in teaching and upholding proper standards of conduct.

It also noted that the former teacher pleaded guilty at the first opportunity, was ‘extremely remorseful’ and did not have any previous misconduct findings against him.

The panel said the ongoing risk to pupils and the harm in public confidence should a teaching ban not be imposed, were significant factors in their decision.

TRA decision maker David Oatley said: “The panel was satisfied that the conduct of Mr Roberts involved breaches of the responsibilities and duties set out in statutory guidance Keeping children safe in education.

“The panel finds that the conduct of Mr Roberts fell significantly short of the standards expected of the profession.

“The findings of misconduct are particularly serious as they include a finding of a conviction for engaging in sexual activity with a female aged 13-17 whilst in a position of trust. The conviction resulted in a 10-month prison sentence.”

Mr Roberts is prohibited from teaching indefinitely and cannot teach in any school, sixth form college, relevant youth accommodation or children’s home in England.

Due to the seriousness of his actions, the panel said he would not be entitled to apply to restore his teaching eligibility.