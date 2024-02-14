Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A Bucks-based police horse has died aged 23.

Princes Risborough-based charity The Horse Trust, which announced the death of Caesar, has described him as ‘Legendary’.

Caesar worked with Thames Valley Police for a number of years and was part of a security team looking after the late Queen Elizabeth II.

Caesar in full flow

He died after battling with worsening arthritis. As well as looking after royalty, Caesar was part of counter terrorism patrols, and offered protection at major events and ceremonies.

The Horse Trust said: “One of a kind, Caesar leaves a hole in the hearts of many that is larger than most, not only due to his giant 18.2hh (horse height) size, but because of his gentle nature and extraordinary career.”

Initially Caesar worked pulling traditional drays and carts at county shows under the name Oliver. He switched careers to join the police becoming part of the Thames Valley Mounted Branch, Caesar was specifically requested to attend many public order commitments, some as far afield as Devon and Cumbria. Working nationwide with such striking looks and a calm and kind temperament, Caesar’s popularity rose and was regularly recognised when out working.

Caesar at work

"A courageous police horse, Caesar was mildly injured several times by missiles or other debris thrown by violent crowds during his role, yet he recovered and returned to his duties every time,” the trust added.

One of his important roles each year was providing close protection security for the late Queen Elizabeth II at Royal Ascot during the Royal Procession.

Caesar retired from the police force after 10 years of service in 2016.

PC Laura, from Thames Valley Police mounted section, said: “When I joined the Mounted Section with Thames Valley Police I was immediately in awe of the huge gentle giant that inhabited Stable Number 9 who's name plate read 'Caesar'.

“With a jet black glossy coat and feet the size of dinner plates his sheer size at 18.2hh was incredibly imposing, yet underneath was a big softie with a liking for strawberries.

“I only had the pleasure of working with this incredible horse for a couple of years but have so many fond memories of shadowing him as he looked after our then Sergeant at operational events across the force, including the highly prestigious Royal Ascot where he ensured the safe arrival of the late HM The Queen.

“In August 2016 I proudly led Caesar during his unsaddling ceremony at The Horse Trust and with content tears in my eyes I knew that this horse had more than earned this relaxation after a busy career with us.

“On behalf of Thames Valley Police Mounted Section we were deeply saddened to learn the loss of our dear old faithful friend but are incredibly grateful to The Horse Trust that he was able enjoy such a happy retirement. Gallop free now Caesar and thank you for your service.”