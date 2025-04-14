Bucks and Herts men jailed after cocaine was smuggled in foie gras and duck breast

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Men from Buckinghamshire and Hertfordshire have been convicted for their roles in a gang that smuggled cocaine in expensive French food items.

The National Crime Agency has revealed that gangsters hid illegal contraband inside foie gras and duck breast.

Hove Crown Court heard that nearly 100kg of cocaine was imported into the UK via this method, which has been described as ‘highly unusual’ by an investigator.

Four people involved in the organised operation were sentenced at the court on Friday. They were first suspected of wrongdoing by Border Force officials, who questioned why the expensive delicacy would be transported via a transit van.

Matthew Keating

Officers stopped the vehicle in November 2019 as it entered Newhaven from Dieppe.

Once the foie gras and duck breast were removed, officers discovered the van had a false floor and the crime group had placed 97kg of cocaine under it. The NCA has revealed the drugs had a street value of approximately £8m.

Investigators confirmed the driver was innocent but that the van owners Jean-Pierre Labelle, 48, and Tanvir Hussain, 46, were behind the failed importation along with Michael Keating, 56, and his brother Matthew Keating, 49.

Michael Keating, of Uxbridge, Middlesex, has been described by the NCA as the kingpin of the operation, he used international contacts to devise the scheme, the NCA has revealed.

Jean Pierre Labelle

Hussain, of High Wycombe, bought the van along with Labelle, who is from the Isle of Wight. Matthew Keating, of Rickmansworth, admitted a previous ketamine importation committee with his older brother.

It has been revealed that Michael Keeting used the encrypted communications platform EncroChat to plan his drugs runs.

NCA officers proved he was the real-world identity behind the handle ‘Bestrocket’, which had sent photos of a boat Keating had bought and had made references to his family.

Officers working on Operation Venetic, the NCA’s response to the takedown of EncroChat, used cell site data to show the encrypted handset travelling with Keating’s personal phone and vehicle.

Michael Keating

Keating’s brother Matthew also had an EncroChat phone and they used the platform to plan an 80kg importation of ketamine, the NCA adds.

During a search of Michael Keating’s home, officers seized more than £50,000 cash and a notebook that appeared to contain EncroChat handles.

He and Hussain were convicted of conspiring to import cocaine by a jury at Hove Crown Court in February 2024. Keating was sentenced to 24 years’ imprisonment. Hussain was jailed for 10 years.

Labelle admitted to conspiracy to import cocaine in October 2023 and was jailed for 17 years.

Tanvir Hussain

Keating’s brother Matthew pleaded guilty to conspiracy to import ketamine in January 2024 and was sentenced to seven years and six months.

Mark Ruff, NCA Senior Officer, said: “The cover load of foie gras and duck breast is highly unusual and Border Force colleagues did a superb job in seeing through it and the concealed floor.

“This result demonstrates the determination of NCA officers to bring to justice all those involved in the importation of illegal drugs – whether they sort the logistics, knowingly transport the substances, or benefit financially from the trade.

“In this case we proved the offenders’ links and completely dismantled a crime group.

“The class A drugs trade fuels violence and misery at every step of its way to the UK. We will continue to work alongside partners at home and abroad to right the threat of Class A drugs.”