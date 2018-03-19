Buckinghamshire sex offender, Trevor Pilling, 78, is jailed

Following a Thames Valley Police investigation, a man has been jailed for sexual offences against eight victims over a 25 year period.

Trevor Pilling, aged 78, of Lycrome Lane, Chesham, was sentenced to four years and eleven months’ imprisonment at Aylesbury Crown Court on Thursday (15/3).

After a three week trial, a jury found Pilling guilty of nine counts of indecent assault and three counts of sexual assault.

Pilling carried out the offences in various locations across the country, including Chesham, between 1982 and 2007.

The eight victims were all female and aged between 16 and 60.

Investigating officer, Detective Constable Robert Gibson said: “Trevor Pilling engaged in a pattern of predatory sexual behaviour which spanned a quarter of a century.

“Pilling’s high standing within the local community ensured his victims were unlikely to come forward for fear of not being believed.

“I would like to thank the victims and their supporting witnesses for showing extraordinary courage in coming forward and engaging with the Criminal Justice Process. Thanks to their bravery justice has now been done and Pilling will now spend a number of years in prison.”