Buckinghamshire man jailed after running wide scale Facebook Marketplace scam

A man from Buckinghamshire has been jailed after he admitted to conning a series of people out of money via trading on Facebook.

Martin McDonagh, aged 26, of Micklefield Road, High Wycombe, was sentenced to two years in jail at Aylesbury Crown Court last Thursday.

At a pre-trial plea hearing at the same court on May 19, McDonagh pleaded guilty to 22 fraud offences committed between June 2023 and July 2024.

Aylesbury Crown Court heard that McDonagh targeted victims in Hampshire, as well as across the entire Thames Valley region. He did not only con individuals but also fraudulently made money at CEX stores.

He would buy items via Facebook Marketplace and then re-sell them. Thames Valley Police estimates that he obtained electronic devices valued at £13,535.

Thames Valley Police discovered that McDonagh used a number of fake Facebook profiles to contact people selling high-value electronic items on the social media website. He would arrange to meet victims in their homes and inspect the devices. If pleased with the product, he would make fake payments to them using a fake banking application on his mobile phone. The app would show the payment as complete, police intelligence uncovered.

When payments did not go through immediately, McDonagh called the bank and read out a rehearsed script to explain that he was trying to buy goods from someone, but the payment had not gone through. Thames Valley Police has revealed that this action helped to convince the victim that the payment made was genuine.

Trusting McDonagh’s intentions, he then was often allowed to leave with the items. By the time victims realised they had not been paid, McDonagh would block the on Facebook and WhatsApp.

Detectives discovered that McDonagh was using seven different names, five different mobile numbers and three fake driving licences to support the names.

He then sold the stolen items at CEX, electronic and cash exchange stores, in Uxbridge and Hounslow for cash for his own personal gain. He was arrested on July 9 2024 and charged in March 2025, Thames Valley Police revealed.

Head of Thames Valley Police’s Central Fraud Unit, Detective Inspector Duncan Wynn, said: “This was a particularly pleasing outcome and the guilty pleas entered are a result of a thorough and tenacious investigation by the officer in charge of this case.

“McDonagh is a very convincing and calculated con man who used his confident personality to dupe victims into believing that he had paid for the items, when in fact he had merely produced screen shots of fake banking apps which purported to show the payment had gone through.

“The number of offences committed shows McDonagh was a prolific offender and only stopped when apprehended. He identified an opportunity to take advantage of victims’ trust and fully exploited this for his own gain. This conviction and sentence shows how seriously the police and courts take these offences, and we are committed to ensuring fraud offenders are brought to justice.

“This case should also serve as a warning to those selling items via online platforms to be extra cautious and take steps to protect themselves from becoming victims to this kind of crime.”

Thames Valley Police is advising people making sales online to make sure the following things happen:

-Funds have entered their account and are cleared prior to releasing the items. If in any doubt, delay the transaction and contact your bank for confirmation.

-If the buyer insists on urgency and insists on collecting in person, these may be red flags.

-Obtaining an address to deliver the item to once funds are cleared is the safest way to ensure you don’t lose out.

-When selling higher value items, it is recommended to use regulated online selling platforms, and to operate within their terms and conditions to ensure payments and goods are protected.