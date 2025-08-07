Mark Gibbon has been charged with attempted murder in Florida

A man from Buckinghamshire has been charged with attempted murder relating to an incident which took place in Florida, USA.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Bucks Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A police force in Florida has confirmed that Mark Raymond Gibbon, 62, from Beaconsfield, will be tried for the serious offence and a further charge of battery.

He was on a holiday in Florida, when he was arrested by the officers representing the Polk County police force.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd confirmed that Gibbon is accused of trying to drown his daughter-in-law in a swimming pool.

According to claims the sheriff made on social media, police officers responded to reports of a disturbance at Gibbon’s holiday rental home in the Solterra Resort in Davenport, Florida, at 5.20pm local time on Sunday.

Sheriff Judd says his officers saw the Bucks man push a 33-year-old woman’s head under water multiple times, which prevented her from breathing.

It is claimed by Florida police that Gibbon only stopped his attack when people staying next door called the sheriff’s office. The sheriff has claimed that the victim’s nine-year-old daughter jumped into the pool to try and intervene.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Gibbon was arrested and taken to Polk County Jail and has since been formally charged.

The sheriff said in a statement: “It’s great that Polk County draws visitors from all across the world, but we expect vacationers to behave while they visit with us, just as we expect our lifelong residents to do the same.

“Because Mr Gibbon couldn’t control his anger, he may find himself spending a lot more time in Florida than he had anticipated.”