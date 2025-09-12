Buckinghamshire brothers jailed for running construction scam on vulnerable residents

Two brothers from Buckinghamshire have been jailed for running an exploitative business targeting vulnerable residents in the county.

Jamie and Sean Casey were sentenced to 18 and 10 months in jail respectively, at Aylesbury Crown Court on Wednesday.

They had both pleaded guilty to fraud offences at a previous hearing.

Buckinghamshire and Surrey Trading Standards launched an investigation into their business and discovered the brothers were carrying out projects using inferior materials and either leaving works incomplete or to such a poor standard of workmanship that the homeowners were left with further serious problems they had to pay other workers to fix.

A court heard that Jamie was also accused of using aggressive and threatening behaviour in seeking payment and asking for money to be transferred into personal banking accounts rather than business ones.

The first case investigated by officers took place at a property in Chesham in November 2023. Jamie turned up unannounced and said there were issues with the home’s chimney. He claimed to represent First Class Builders and Decorators Limited and quoted £12,000 for the repair job.

Sean was listed as the director of the company at the time, however subsequent investigations revealed that the company was dissolved only a day later.

Despite the occupants asking for work not to start straightaway, builders turned up at the property within days. Workers asked for more money than had been previously arranged and works were started without the homeowner’s permission.

On one occasion when the homeowner grew weary and questioned the costs, Jamie followed him upstairs and threatened to remove materials so the roof would leak if payment wasn’t made.

Trading Standards has revealed the authorities were first alerted to the issues when bank staff discussed with the victim why he was withdrawing more money to pay the builders and the police were contacted.

Aylesbury Crown Court heard that in total £20,400 was paid to First Class Builders and Decorators Limited. After the brothers had finished, the victim had to fork out a further £9,000 for repairs.

Another household was contacted in Farnham Common that same month. Jamie told the owners that the porch had leaked, he immediately started removing tiles, stating that his company could fix the problem for £3,000.

Investigators found that homeowners felt pressured to agree to the works when, without warning, scaffolding was erected outside the following day.

Jamie Casey listed a wide range of additional works, quoting verbal figures for costs, while he was at the Bucks property. On one occasion, the house flooded in the bathroom below one of the flat roofs that was being repaired. When the victims questioned Jamie, he was said to have shrugged off the issue. The brothers repaired the roof, but never fixed the internal damage to the bathroom, Trading Standards proved.

Jamie entered the home uninvited to discuss payment in a manner that was said to leave the owners feeling harassed and pressured.

Eventually the son of the homeowner intervened and when no satisfactory paperwork was produced, the family spoke to the police and contacted Trading Standards.

Trading Standards findings show that in total, over a 10-day period in November 2023, the homeowners had made payments totalling £37,200.

During the investigation, an independent expert who analysed the work carried out at the second property described the quality as ‘abysmal’. His report concluded: “What would appear to be a very typical small repair has escalated inexplicably for no apparent reason with extensive works being undertaken abysmally and poorly executed for, I believe, no other reason than to charge extortionate amounts of money for very questionable and unnecessary work.”

Judge James Keeley drew attention to the fact that the defendants persistently targeted vulnerable, older people, harassing, pressurising and pestering them into parting with large sums of money for often unnecessary works. He said they had caused the homeowners ‘real distress, anguish, and great upset’, in addition to financial loss. He described their actions as ‘despicable’.

Councillor Mark Winn said: “This is a fantastic result. Thanks to the hard work of our trading standards team in investigating and gathering the evidence to bring these cases to court, these two despicable criminals who preyed on older vulnerable residents in our county are now behind bars and unable to con anyone else.”

Bucks Council has advice from Trading Standards on how residents can protect themselves from being exploited by rogue traders on its website here.