Buckingham stores put to the test as undercover Aylesbury cadets try to buy vapes

Six shops were visited yesterday, Tuesday, as part of the test purchasing operation with Trading Standards
By Newsroom
Published 2nd Aug 2023, 10:39 BST- 1 min read

Shops in Buckingham were put to the test when two Aylesbury cadets went undercover to assist Trading Standards in a test purchasing operation for the sale of vapes.

Six stores in Buckingham were visited yesterday evening (Tuesday, August 1) and all of them passed the test.

Thames Valley Police Aylesbury Vale thanked Trading Standards, the Buckinghamshire community safety team and the two cadets for their help.