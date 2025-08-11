The home has been closed for a three-month period

A court order has been issued preventing people from accessing a property in an Aylesbury Vale town.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Bucks Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

At Milton Keynes Magistrates’ Court this morning, a full closure order was granted preventing individuals from entering a property in North End Court.

It is a criminal offence to now enter the home without special permissions for the next three months, the only exceptions being the property provider Fairhive Homes and the emergency services.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Thames Valley Police says it sought the closure order after call handlers received reports of persistent anti-social behaviour at the property. The police force also said that the property was linked to alleged drug use believed to have taken place in and around the site.

A spokesperson for the police force said the alleged criminal activity made other North End Court occupants feel ‘helpless and exhausted’. They said: “We are glad that Milton Keynes Magistrates have granted this order and we hope for this to be the beginning of living peacefully for all those affected by the behaviour of individuals associated with the address.”

Breaching a closure order can lead to individuals being fined and/or jailed via the British justice system.