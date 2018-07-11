Buckingham Park Murder victim named as Lorna Myers

Thames Valley Police have now named the person who was stabbed to death on Saturday as Lorna Myers.

Thames Valley Police officers were called at about 3.45pm on Saturday (7/7), following reports of an assault in Wood White Drive at the junction of Peacock Lane.

Officers attended the scene where a woman had sustained stab wounds. Sadly, she was pronounced dead at the scene.

Formal identification took place yesterday afternoon (10/7). The woman was identified as Lorna Myers, aged 54, from Aylesbury.

A post mortem was carried out on Sunday (8/7) and the cause of death was established as a stab wound to the chest.

A 14-year-old boy was also injured as a result of the incident. He sustained non-life threatening injuries and was taken to hospital, where he remains.

A 32-year-old man was arrested at the scene on suspicion of murder. He remains in police custody.

Head of the Major Crime Unit, Detective Superintendent Ian Hunter said: “This is a tragic incident which has resulted in the death of Lorna Myers, injuries to a 14-year-old boy and untold impact on friends, family and the local community.

“The scenewatch at Wood White Drive has now been lifted. I would like to thank local residents for their cooperation and patience while police officers and staff were at the scene carrying out vital enquiries.

“Finally, I want to take this opportunity to reach out to anyone who has any information about the incident or witnessed anything suspicious in the area to contact police. You can do this by visiting your nearest police station or calling 101 and quoting reference number 969 (7/7).”

The scene on Wood white Drive is now covered in floral tributes to Lorna, as well as drawings displayed on the window.

Our thoughts and prayers are with the family at this difficult time.