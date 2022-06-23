Buckingham man charged with child sex offences

Christian Norris, aged 52, of Meadway, Buckingham, has been charged with three counts of possessing an indecent photograph of a child, one count of possessing a prohibited image of a child, four counts of making an indecent photograph of a child, one count of attempted rape, one count of causing or inciting a girl under the age of 13 to engage in sexual activity, and two counts of assaulting a girl under the age of 13 by penetration.