Buckingham man charged with child sex offences

Christian Norris, aged 52, of Meadway, Buckingham, has been charged with three counts of possessing an indecent photograph of a child, one count of possessing a prohibited image of a child, four counts of making an indecent photograph of a child, one count of attempted rape, one count of causing or inciting a girl under the age of 13 to engage in sexual activity, and two counts of assaulting a girl under the age of 13 by penetration.
The offences took place between June 2007 and May 2021.
Norris has been remanded in custody to appear at Aylesbury Crown Court on July 4.