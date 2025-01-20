Bronze statues stolen from manor near Aylesbury Vale village
Last month, a number of distinctive statues were taken from Mason’s House near Marsh Gibbon.
At around 5am on 4 December, three men in a light coloured KIA Sportage entered the grounds and stole a number of bronze statues, Thames Valley Police has confirmed.
Investigating officer, PC Lisa Baber said: “We are releasing images of the stolen statues in the hope that someone may know where they are or have information that can help us recover them.
“I am also appealing to anybody who witnessed this incident, or who may have mobile phone footage, dash cam or ring doorbell footage that may assist this investigation to please get in touch with Thames Valley Police.
“We are also releasing images of the statues, if you can help us find them or have any information please call us on 101, quoting reference 43240586698.
“Alternatively, for 100% anonymity, you can call the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”