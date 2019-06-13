Broad daylight rape of 11-year-old sends shockwaves across Bucks

Thames Valley Police have deployed a police huge operation, following a shocking attack which will send a chill through the heart of any parent.

An 11 year old has been raped by a teenager in broad Daylight in Holmer Green woods, South Buckinghamshire.

Thames Valley Police said a man took her by the arm into woods near Watchet Lane and raped her.

The victim was walking on a footpath in Holmer Green, Buckinghamshire, at about 12:00 BST on 1 June.

At a gate that borders the woods, the victim saw the offender using a mobile phone.

The offender did not say anything to the victim, but took her by the arm into the woods where he raped her, before leaving the scene. The victim then returned back to Holmer Green village.

The offender is described as a white man, around 18-years-old, of medium build, approximately 5ft 4ins tall, with brown eyes and a distinctive pointed nose that pointed upwards.

He was wearing either a black or blue Adidas or Nike tracksuit which was made of fleece, and a black baseball cap with white lettering on the front.

Investigating officer Detective Inspector Kate Francis of the Child Abuse Investigation Unit based at Aylesbury police station, said: “Since this incident was reported to us, we have been progressing our investigation, including studying CCTV footage and making house to house enquiries in the local area.

“Our investigation is continuing, and I am now appealing to members of the public who may have been in the area of Watchet Lane and Rookery Meadow on 1 June and believe they saw anything unusual to contact police.

“I am particularly keen to hear from anybody who may have dash-cam footage or CCTV from the area between 11am and 1pm on 1st June to check this as it may have captured important evidence.”

Superintendent Amy Clements, Local Area Commander for Chiltern & South Bucks, said: “I fully understand that the local community will be concerned by this incident.

“I would like to reassure the community that this incident is being investigated with the utmost priority. This remains an isolated incident and Thames Valley Police have not received any reports of a similar nature.

“The public will see an increased police presence over the coming days while our investigation continues. I would urge anybody with any information about this incident, no matter how insignificant you may think this is, to speak to police, either directly, or by calling 101, quoting reference number 43190168070.

“Alternatively, you can call the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or make a report online.”