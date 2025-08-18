Boy, 2, and 'large quantity of cocaine' found in home linked to Aylesbury arrest

The arrest took place in Buckingham Street

A boy and ‘large quantities of cocaine’ were found by police officers who conducted a search linked to an arrest in Aylesbury.

On Thursday police officers searched a property linked to an investigation into a suspected drug dealer who was handcuffed in Aylesbury.

At around 3pm, a 29-year-old man from London was arrested in Buckingham Street. Officers then visited the building where, Thames Valley Police says, a large quantity of cocaine was recovered.

During the search of the property a 21-year-old woman also from London was arrested and a two-year-old boy was found at the home.Thames Valley Police says officers looked after the youngster before leaving him with Bucks Council representatives.

Thames Valley Police confirmed both arrested parties were held in custody overnight and remain under investigation for three suspected offences. They are alleged to have been in possession of cocaine with intent to supply, possession of criminal property, and concerned in the supply of the class A drug.

A spokesperson for the police force said: “We cannot keep up this work without your help. If you have any information or concerns about drug-related crime in your area please call us on 101 or 999 in an emergency. You can also report online or contact Crimestoppers 100% anonymously on 0800 555 111.”