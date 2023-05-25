News you can trust since 1832
Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
TikToker ‘Mizzy’ set to appear in court over prank TikTok videos
Car crashes into Downing Street gates - emergency services at scene
Tragedy as 2 young people drown in lake
Tina Turner dead: Music legend dies at the age of 83
Love Island 2023 summer series start date confirmed by ITV
Warning for dog walkers after woman bitten by adder

Boy, 15, from market town near Aylesbury charged with terrorism offences

The ideology is linked to the Extreme Right Wing
By Newsroom
Published 25th May 2023, 17:44 BST- 1 min read

A 15-year-old boy from Princes Risborough has been charged with terrorism offences.

The boy was arrested by officers from Counter Terrorism Policing South East (CTPSE) with assistance from Thames Valley Police in December 2022.

On Wednesday, May 24, he was charged with the following offences:

The market town of Princes Risborough. Image: Google Street ViewThe market town of Princes Risborough. Image: Google Street View
The market town of Princes Risborough. Image: Google Street View
Most Popular

Possessing an explosive substance, in such circumstances as to give rise to reasonable suspicion that he did not possess them for a lawful object, contrary to Section 4 of the Explosive Substances Act 1883;

Two counts of inviting support for a proscribed organisation, contrary to Section 12(1) of the Terrorism Act 2000.

The ideology is linked to the Extreme Right Wing.

The boy, who cannot be named or identified for legal reasons, is due to appear at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Monday, June 26.