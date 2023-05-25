Boy, 15, from market town near Aylesbury charged with terrorism offences

A 15-year-old boy from Princes Risborough has been charged with terrorism offences.

The boy was arrested by officers from Counter Terrorism Policing South East (CTPSE) with assistance from Thames Valley Police in December 2022.

On Wednesday, May 24, he was charged with the following offences:

The market town of Princes Risborough. Image: Google Street View

Possessing an explosive substance, in such circumstances as to give rise to reasonable suspicion that he did not possess them for a lawful object, contrary to Section 4 of the Explosive Substances Act 1883;

Two counts of inviting support for a proscribed organisation, contrary to Section 12(1) of the Terrorism Act 2000.

The ideology is linked to the Extreme Right Wing.