Bomb disposal police sent to Aylesbury for the second time this week

Police officers from the Explosive Ordinance Disposal (EOD) team were called out to investigate a suspected bomb.

Thames Valley Police reports that the specialist officers arrived within an hour and after examination decided the item was ‘non-explosive and safe’.

Police officers at the scene yesterday evening

While the investigation was conducted residents in the neighbourhood were ordered to leave their homes as a precaution.

A Thames Valley Police spokesperson said: “TVP extends thanks to all local residents who vacated their properties at our request - you are welcome to return home when you are ready.”

This is the second incident this week which has required an intervention from the EOD in Aylesbury.

On Monday evening (25 July) a Second World War ordinance was discovered in Bedgrove Park.

Citizens were advised to avoid the area, while the historic weapon was made safe.

Officers carried out a controlled explosion in the park to deactivate it on Monday evening.