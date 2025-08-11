Body of man in his 20s found in popular Aylesbury nature spot after heavy police presence

The body of man in his 20s has been found in a popular Aylesbury nature spot after heavy police presence in the area on Sunday afternoon.

Police swarmed on to Watermead in Aylesbury at around 4.30pm on Sunday August 10th.

The picturesque village is a popular area for walkers, runners and families, particularly during the good weather Aylesbury enjoyed at the weekend.

But concern spread across the village when police cordoned off the walkway around the village’s lake from Kestral Way to the path which takes you outside the crematorium.

Watermead, Aylesbury, Bucks. Photo: Google Maps Street View

Speculation swirled around the neighbourhood as to the reason for the heavy police activity.

Officers and the cordon remained in place until being removed on Sunday evening.

Now a spokesperson for Thames Valley Police has confirmed to The Bucks Herald a body was found in the area.

Police have moved to reassure residents and the wider community by stating the death is not suspicious but is as yet unexplained.

The man’s family have been informed and are being supported by specially trained officers.

“At around 4.30pm yesterday (10/8), we were called to a sudden death at Watermead, near the crematorium,” a police spokesperson told The Bucks Herald.

“Sadly, the body of a man in his 20s was found.

“His family have been informed and are being supported by specially trained officers. Our thoughts are with them at this extremely difficult time.

“The death is being treated as unexplained but not suspicious and a file is being prepared for the coroner.”