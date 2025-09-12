BMW driver arrested in Aylesbury estate suspected of dealing cocaine

An arrest was made in this estate

A man driving a BMW in an Aylesbury estate has been arrested and remains under suspicion of dealing cocaine in the town.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Bucks Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police officers pulled over a BMW vehicle in Blackwater Drive yesterday just after 2pm.

They arrested the driver, a 28-year-old man from Aylesbury, and he remains accused of being concerned in the supply of cocaine, possession with intent to supply the class A drug, and being in possession of a criminal property.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Thames Valley Police has confirmed the man was held in custody overnight. A spokesperson for the police force added: “We cannot keep up this work without your help. If you have any information or concerns about drug-related crime in your area please call us on 101 or 999 in an emergency. You can also report online or contact Crimestoppers 100% anonymously on 0800 555 111.”