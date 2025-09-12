BMW driver arrested in Aylesbury estate suspected of dealing cocaine
Police officers pulled over a BMW vehicle in Blackwater Drive yesterday just after 2pm.
They arrested the driver, a 28-year-old man from Aylesbury, and he remains accused of being concerned in the supply of cocaine, possession with intent to supply the class A drug, and being in possession of a criminal property.
Thames Valley Police has confirmed the man was held in custody overnight. A spokesperson for the police force added: “We cannot keep up this work without your help. If you have any information or concerns about drug-related crime in your area please call us on 101 or 999 in an emergency. You can also report online or contact Crimestoppers 100% anonymously on 0800 555 111.”