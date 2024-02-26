Birmingham man who fled to Pakistan found guilty of supplying crack cocaine into Aylesbury

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A man from Birmingham has been found guilty of supplying crack cocaine from the city into Aylesbury.

He did not attend court and fled the country whilst he was under police investigation.

Fahan Khan, 30, of Floyer Road, Birmingham, was found guilty in absentia by unanimous jury verdict of two counts of conspiracy to supply a controlled drug of class A, namely crack cocaine and heroin, on 20 February at Aylesbury Crown Court.

At the same hearing he was sentenced to four years and three months’ imprisonment, however he remains in Pakistan.

Thames Valley Police stopped a Volkswagen Golf, which Khan was in, on 17 July 2019. He was en route to Aylesbury from Birmingham when questioned by officers.

Following a search, police officers seized cash and drugs from the car. When probed by the police he gave a fake name of Saqib Khan.

Thames Valley Police says it started a larger investigation into Khan and other individuals who conspired to supply crack cocaine and heroin into Aylesbury between July 2019 and June 2020. In connection to the investigation the police force has confirmed 20 people were convicted and sentenced to nearly 65 years imprisonment. Police tracked a gang from Birmingham that supplied crack cocaine and heroin in Aylesbury over a 12-month period.

While under investigation, Khan fled to Pakistan and has not returned. He was arrested on 17 July 2019 and charged on 2 June 2021, the police force has confirmed.

Detective Constable Laurie Twine said: “This was the result of a lengthy investigation, and I am pleased that the defendant has finally been convicted despite his attempts to evade justice and deceive the courts.

“If he had not done so, and pleaded guilty at an early opportunity, he would likely have been released already. Instead, he is now unable to return to the UK without facing a lengthy period in prison and we will work with other countries to ensure that he faces justice.

“The supply of crack cocaine and heroin destroys our communities and the defendant will rightly face the consequences of his criminal offending.

“Anyone with information can contact us by calling 101 or by making a report online.