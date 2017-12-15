Big spike in van tool thefts in Aylesbury, police warn

Thames Valley Police is advising local van owners to be vigilant after a recent increase in tool theft from vans across Aylesbury.

PC Dean Kingham from Aylesbury Police Station said: "We have recently seen a spike in vans being targeted by thieves for their tools and as a result of this patrols have been increased across the Local Police Area, targeting key locations, educating the public and targeting those committing these offences within our community.

"Tools are extremely valuable possessions and when stolen, can impact hugely on small businesses. Van owners are reminded to remove their tools from the vehicle when it is left unattended for long periods of time and overnight.

"Vehicle criminals are opportunists, and you can help to prevent vehicle-related crime by taking the following simple security measures."

* Make sure you lock the doors and shut the windows whenever you leave your van unattended.

* Never leave any valuables visible - keep all possessions out of sight.

* Remove tools from your van when left overnight.

* If removal of tools is not possible, fit a tool safe and ensure it is fully secure.

* Consider parking your van close to a hedge or wall in order to restrict access for anyone trying to get inside. Always park your van in well-lit areas.

* Engrave or mark tools and their box with your details. Use a Postcode as this will make it easier to return recovered items.

* Fit additional external locks to van doors.

* Keep a list of tools, together with serial numbers and any identifying marks. You can do this at the [ http://www.immobilise.com ] immobilise website, to help trace them back to you if they are recovered.