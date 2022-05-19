Bicester man with koi carp tattoo wanted in connection with drugs supply

The South East Regional Organised Crime Unit (SEROCU) want to speak to Charlie Salisbury, in connection with an investigation into a conspiracy to supply cocaine and money laundering offences.

Charlie, aged 30 is white, 5ft 7in, slim, with short-cropped light-brown hair. He has a large tattoo of a koi carp and a dragon on his right arm.

He has links to Bicester, Hayes and Hillingdon in London.

Det Con Lee Pocock, of SERCOU, said: “In May last year, police officers from SEROCU and Thames Valley Police carried out a search warrant in Bicester in connection with an investigation into drug supply.

“As part of that investigation, we have made continued attempts to trace Charlie Salisbury, as he is wanted in connection with drugs supply and money laundering offences.

“Today we are releasing new images of Charlie Salisbury.”

Anyone with information about his whereabouts should contact police on 101.