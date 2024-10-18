Bicester man jailed for sexually assaulting and giving child cocaine
Oxford Crown Court heard that Stuart Crawford, aged 42, of Market End Way, Bicester also supplied the girl with cocaine.
At a hearing on Wednesday (16 October), he was given a five year and six-month jail sentence.
After a three-day trial, which concluded on 16 August, he was found guilty of three counts of assaulting a child by penetration and one count of offering to supply cocaine. His convictions relate to criminal conduct which took place in Bicester.
During the trial at Oxford Crown Court he was found not guilty of one count of supplying cocaine.
In Bicester in October 2022, Crawford gave cocaine to a girl and sexually assaulted her, a police investigation discovered.
He was first arrested on 23 October, 2022, and was charged on 24 October last year.
Investigating officer, Detective Constable Gareth Steward, said: “The victim in this case has shown incredible strength and resilience to come forward and report the abuse and I would like to thank her for her patience whilst awaiting justice.
“I am pleased that a custodial sentence has been imposed against this perpetrator reflecting the abhorrent offences he committed against a child.
“I would like to reassure the public that we will always look to prosecute anyone who commits sexual offences against children, recent or non-recent. You will be supported, no matter what the passage of time, and we will bring offenders to justice.
“Anyone who wishes to speak to us can call 101 or make a report on our website. Support is available on our website.”