Bicester man jailed after van mounts pavement and crashes into teenager leaving him with life-changing injuries

A Bicester man has been jailed after a teenage boy was left with life-changing injuries when a van driven by a drunk driver mounted the pavement and hit him.

Bruno Viveiros, aged 40, of The Green, Chesterton, has been jailed for three years after being convicted of causing serious injury by dangerous driving and driving whilst over the prescribed limit of alcohol, following a Thames Valley Police investigation.

Viveiros pleaded guilty to both offences in a hearing at Oxford Crown Court on Friday, January 13. He was given three years’ imprisonment and disqualified from driving for four years. He will be subject to an extended re-test to regain his licence.

Bruno Viveiros

At about 8pm on Saturday, March 19 2022, a 16-year-old boy, was standing at a bus stop on Middleton Stoney Road, Bicester, after finishing a shift at work, when a Vauxhall Vivaro van driven by Viveiros left the road and mounted the pavement, colliding with the bus stop and the boy.

The victim was knocked unconscious and thrown some distance from the bus stop, and was only discovered when passing police officers saw him lying on the ground. He suffered life-changing injuries.

Viveiros did not stop at the scene and then collided with a traffic-calming island. A trail of diesel was followed to the van, which was parked close to Viveiros’s home address.

Officers found Viveiros asleep at his home and he was arrested. In custody, he provided a breath sample of 122 mcg of alcohol per 100ml of breath, more than three times the legal limit.

Investigating officer PC Harry Welch, of the Bicester Roads Policing Unit, said: “This was a truly shocking case that demonstrates the selfishness and appalling consequences that drink driving has.

“Viveiros has been given a three-year prison sentence, but I know that what happened that night to the victim, and the trauma he and his family had suffered is immeasurable.

