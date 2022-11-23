Barn totally destroyed in massive overnight blaze in village near Aylesbury

A barn was destroyed in a blaze in a village near Aylesbury last night (Tuesday, November 22). At about 8pm Bucks Fire & Rescue Service (BFRS) attended a large barn fire at Lower Icknield Way, Great Kimble.

At the height of the incident, seven appliances and crew were in attendance, including two from West Ashland, one from Winslow, one from High Wycombe, two from Oxfordshire and a water carrier.

The barn was 100 per cent damaged by the fire. To extinguish the fire, firefighters used four breathing apparatus, two main hose reel jets, two hose reel jets, the water carrier, along with two other appliances used to shuttle water

Bucks Fire & Rescue Service

Bucks Fire & Rescue Service reported that three appliances were still at the scene at 8.40am this morning, with crews dampening down hotspots using an extended hose reel in a neighbouring property, due to the suspected asbestos roof of the burnt barn.