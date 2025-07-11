Bang heard during late night arson attack on caravan in Aylesbury as police launch investigation
Thames Valley Police is appealing to witnesses following an arson at around 11.20pm on Thursday July 10, on the lay-by of LB03 off of Bicester Road.
A caravan was set alight, with a bang heard in the vicinity. No one was present in the caravan.
The fire was extinguished by the fire service and no one was injured.
Investigating officer, PC Ashlee Billington, said: “We believe that this fire was started deliberately and so are investigating it as an incident of arson.
“I am appealing for any witnesses or anyone with information to please come forward.
“I would like to hear from anybody who has dash-cam, CCTV or doorbell camera footage that has captured the incident to please contact us.
“You can make a report via our website or by calling 101, quoting crime reference number 43250347218.
“Alternatively, for 100% anonymity, you can call the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”