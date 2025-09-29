Balaclava-clad robbers with machetes raid property for £120k worth of jewellery in Thame

A aggravated burglary was reported in the area

Three thieves wearing balaclavas raided a property in Thame using machetes to intimidate the occupants.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Bucks Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

During a break-in at a property in Kingsey Road around £120,000 worth of jewellery was taken by the burglars.

Thames Valley Police has confirmed the raid took place at around 3:40am yesterday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It has also been confirmed that two of the assailants had machetes and the third was carrying a metal pole to force entry into the property.

Thames Valley Police has confirmed that one of the occupants was assaulted during the burglary. A man in his 70s was taken to hospital and received treatment on minor injuries before being discharged.

Investigating officer, Detective Sergeant James Waterson, of the Oxfordshire Priority Crime Team said: “This was a violent and deeply distressing incident for the victims, who were targeted in their own home while they slept.

“We are actively pursuing a number of lines of enquiry and are determined to identify and bring those responsible to justice.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We are appealing to anyone who may have seen or heard anything suspicious in the area around the time of the offence or any vehicles seen driving at speed or behaving unusually in the vicinity of Kingsey Road to please come forward.

“If you have any information, please contact us on 101, quoting reference 43250495177. Or you can make a report online via the Thames Valley Police website.

“Alternatively, you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”

Any information, no matter how small it may seem, could be vital to our investigation.