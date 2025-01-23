Balaclava-clad mugger robs man in Aylesbury near Chiltern View Garden Centre
Just after midnight on Tuesday (21 January), a man in his 40s was approached by a man on Wendover Road, near to Chiltern View Garden Centre.
It has been confirmed that the man in his 40s was threatened and robbed of money, and what police have described as two card machines.
According to a witness description the offender is around six feet tall, was wearing a balaclava and a black tracksuit, he was believed to be driving a blue van at the time.
Investigating officer PC Sophie Foreman, said: “I am appealing to anybody who was driving on Wendover Road or lives in the area and may have witnessed this incident, to please get in touch with Thames Valley Police.
“If you have any footage of the incident, please upload it to our dedicated portal.
“You can make a report online or by calling us on 101, quoting reference 43250031985.
“Alternatively, for 100% anonymity, you can also call the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”