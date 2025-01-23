Balaclava-clad mugger robs man in Aylesbury near Chiltern View Garden Centre

Residents are asked to call the police if they saw anything that could assist with the investigation

An individual wearing a balaclava mugged another man late at night in Aylesbury, Thames Valley Police has confirmed.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Bucks Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Just after midnight on Tuesday (21 January), a man in his 40s was approached by a man on Wendover Road, near to Chiltern View Garden Centre.

It has been confirmed that the man in his 40s was threatened and robbed of money, and what police have described as two card machines.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

According to a witness description the offender is around six feet tall, was wearing a balaclava and a black tracksuit, he was believed to be driving a blue van at the time.

Investigating officer PC Sophie Foreman, said: “I am appealing to anybody who was driving on Wendover Road or lives in the area and may have witnessed this incident, to please get in touch with Thames Valley Police.

“If you have any footage of the incident, please upload it to our dedicated portal.

“You can make a report online or by calling us on 101, quoting reference 43250031985.

“Alternatively, for 100% anonymity, you can also call the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”