Aylesbury's Michael Jackson jailed after police discover cannabis and £47k in cash at his home
A man from Aylesbury received a jail sentence after police officers discovered a large quantity of cash and cannabis in his home.
Michael Jackson, 33, of Beechwood Way, had £47,000 in cash and cannabis stashed at his property.
He admitted to possession with intent to supply Cannabis and having criminal property at Aylesbury Crown Court on 20 December last year. He was sentenced at the same court on Thursday 7 March, where he was jailed for two years and four months in prison.
On 19 December, 2023, Thames Valley Police officers stopped and searched the 33-year-old in Aylesbury. He was carrying two mobile phones and what the police have described as a large quantity of Cannabis. He was arrested on the spot.
Police then searched his home, finding the money, and what the force estimates was £8,000 worth of Cannabis. He was charged the following day.
Investigating officer, PC James Gordon, based at Aylesbury police station said: “Michael Jackson was caught with a substantial amount of drugs in his possession.“This sentence sends a message to people involved in the supply of drugs that drug-dealing will not be tolerated in Aylesbury and we will be robust in our response.“We will continue to pursue this criminal activity and look to protect vulnerable people members of the community.“We will proactively and robustly target and prosecute offenders. Our activity will be both visible and covert aimed at disrupting and pursuing offenders involved in the supply of drugs.“Anyone with information about drug dealing can contact us by calling 101 or by making a report online.“If you do not wish to speak to the police you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 and they will take your information 100% anonymously.”