Aylesbury's Michael Jackson jailed after police discover cannabis and £47k in cash at his home

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A man from Aylesbury received a jail sentence after police officers discovered a large quantity of cash and cannabis in his home.

Michael Jackson, 33, of Beechwood Way, had £47,000 in cash and cannabis stashed at his property.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Bucks Herald within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He admitted to possession with intent to supply Cannabis and having criminal property at Aylesbury Crown Court on 20 December last year. He was sentenced at the same court on Thursday 7 March, where he was jailed for two years and four months in prison.

Michael Jackson was jailed for drug dealing offences

On 19 December, 2023, Thames Valley Police officers stopped and searched the 33-year-old in Aylesbury. He was carrying two mobile phones and what the police have described as a large quantity of Cannabis. He was arrested on the spot.

Police then searched his home, finding the money, and what the force estimates was £8,000 worth of Cannabis. He was charged the following day.