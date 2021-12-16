Aylesbury woman jailed for hiding an illegal sawn-off shotgun used in attempted murder shooting

An Aylesbury woman has been jailed for hiding a firearm used in an attempted murder shootout.

Amanda Hounslow, 38, of Ayrshire Close in Aylesbury was sentenced to one year and eight months in prison on Friday (December 10).

Her crimes were perverting the course of justice and possessing a firearm without a license.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

She was sentenced on Friday

She assisted Dylan Madden back in 2019, when the then 18-year-old asked her to hide a sawn-off shotgun.

Hounslow put the gun in her garage, where it went unnoticed until April 2019.

Eventually, Madden was convicted of attempted murder and possession of a firearm and sentenced to 14 years’ imprisonment.

Investigating officer, Detective Constable Suzie Price based at Sulhamstead police station, said: “Illegal firearms have no place in our community.

Dylan Madden was given a 14-year sentence

“Anyone involved in the criminal use or subsequent hiding of firearms will be brought to justice.