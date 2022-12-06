Aylesbury woman charged with intent to supply heroin, crack and cocaine

An Aylesbury woman has been charged with intent to supply heroin, crack cocaine and cocaine.

Melanie Willis, aged 44, was arrested on Old Stoke Road yesterday (Monday, December 5).

She was first detained by officers for a search after being suspected of being involved in the supply of drugs, and then subsequently arrested.

At the time of the stop, she was also wanted on warrant, having failed to turn up at court for a previous unrelated matter.

She has since been charged by the Aylesbury Vale Stronghold team with the following offences:

Possess with the intent to supply a controlled drug of Class A - Heroin.

Possess with the intent to supply a controlled drug of Class A - Crack Cocaine.

The woman was arrested by the Aylesbury Vale Stronghold Team

Possess with the intent to supply a controlled drug of Class A - Cocaine.

She was remanded into police custody and will appear at High Wycombe Magistrates Court this morning (Tuesday, December 6).