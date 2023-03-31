An Aylesbury woman has been jailed for a number of assaults including a vicious glass attack at The Broad Leys pub.

Rubie-Ashley Thompson-Williams, aged 21, of Eynesford Road, Stoke Mandeville, has been jailed for five years.

A jury found Thompson-Williams guilty of Section 18 wounding, following a trial at Aylesbury Crown Court in February this year.

Rubie-Ashley Thompson-Williams

Thompson-Williams previously pleaded guilty to two counts of assault by beating.

She was sentenced at the same court on Wednesday (29/3).

On 15 April 2021, Thompson-Williams attacked a woman in her 20s by pulling her by her hair in the garden of The Broad Leys public house in Wendover Road.

She then struck another woman, also in her 20s, in the face with a glass, causing serious injuries to her right eye.

Thompson-Williams also threw the contents of a drink over a third woman, who was also in her 20s.

Officers arrested Thompson-Williams at the scene and she was charged on 3 July 2021.

Investigating officer Detective Constable Sam Summers, of Aylesbury CID, said: “This was a violent and unprovoked attack in a licenced premise.

“One of the victims sustained serious injuries that she is still suffering from nearly two years on.

“I would like to thank the victims and the witnesses who came forward to speak to police which has led to Rubie-Ashley Thompson-Williams being brought to justice.