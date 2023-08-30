Aylesbury victim of suspected homophobic attack launches fundraiser for LGBTQ+ support
A teacher working in Aylesbury is hoping to use the publicity gained for the assault he suffered to support the LGBTQ+ community.
Michael Smith, who lives and works in Aylesbury, was attacked while waiting for a bus in London, in an assault which is suspected to be homophobic.
Metropolitan Police has not made any arrests in connection to the ambush, but believes it was homophobic.
Michael was punched in the face at least three times, whilst his boyfriend, Nat Asabere, was hit in the back of the head by the offender.
The couple, in their 30s and 40s, were waiting for a bus in Brixton after attending a Black Pride event in the capital.
Michael has revealed that his lip was split open as a result of the assault and both men required hospital treatment.
Upon hearing about the attack and reading the BBC’s report of the incident, Mayor of London, Sadiq Khan, stated he was disgusted. He wrote on X: “Not long after the appalling homophobic attack in Clapham, another incident has occurred in Brixton.
“I am disgusted that these events have taken place in our city—a city that champions love and inclusion. Let me be clear: homophobia has no place in our society.”
Michael is determined to take something positive from the violent incident by raising money for LGBTQ+ support causes. He has set up a Justgiving page which can be accessed online here.
The Aylesbury-based teacher wrote: “Obviously, the experience was horrible. I was in shock and so confused what happened. But I’m not going to let this get to me. As my Grandpa used to say “Don’t let the buggers get you down!” The scar I will get will not be a negative token but a sign of strength and perseverance.”
Money raised will go towards Stonewall, which is the biggest LGBTQ+ rights charity in the UK.
Michael describes Stonewall as “a charity which helps create transformative change in the lives of LGBTQ+ people and who campaigns to drive positive change in public attitudes and public policy”.
Any witnesses or anyone with information about the attack are asked to call 101 and quote reference number 8673/22AUG.