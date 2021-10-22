Aylesbury venues raided as police discover three cannabis factories

Aylesbury was one of the destinations targeted by police officers attempting to disrupt cannabis distribution in the region yesterday (October 21).

An unspecified number of warrants were authorised by the Thames Valley Police in Aylesbury, Cherwell and Newbury.

Officers say, three substantial cannabis factories were discovered and work is ongoing to dismantle the drugs sites.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

search warrants were authorised in Aylesbury

Three men have been charged and one man has been released under investigation.

Mandrin Mjeshtri, aged 22, of no fixed abode, has been charged with one count of production of cannabis.

Fjoralb Pisli, aged 26, of no fixed abode, has been charged with one count of production of cannabis.

They were both remanded to appear at High Wycombe Magistrates’ court today.

Petref Resuli, aged 43, of no fixed abode, has been charged with cannabis production and abstracting electricity without authority. He has been remanded to Oxford Magistrates’ Court today.