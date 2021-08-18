Aylesbury vandals forced to cover community wall after graffiti stunt
Police officers say the perpetrators were made to clear up their mess.
Vandals in Aylesbury were forced to cover a damaged wall at the Weston Turville Community Centre.
The group had covered the wall in spray paint covering the previously untouched wall within the premises.
Police officers say they identified the group who covered the wall at the community centre and made them cover their offensive mess.
The Wendover Neighbourhood Police Team identified the culprit with the help of the Parish Council, a Thames Valley Police spokesperson said.
Officers observed the cover up job completed by the offenders, the police cautioned the guilty parties, but didn't reveal the specifics of their punishments.