Aylesbury vandals forced to cover community wall after graffiti stunt

Vandals in Aylesbury were forced to cover a damaged wall at the Weston Turville Community Centre.

The group had covered the wall in spray paint covering the previously untouched wall within the premises.

Police officers say they identified the group who covered the wall at the community centre and made them cover their offensive mess.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The covered up wall

The Wendover Neighbourhood Police Team identified the culprit with the help of the Parish Council, a Thames Valley Police spokesperson said.