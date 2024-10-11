Aylesbury Vale prisoner with scarred face who was missing for weeks located by police

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A missing prisoner serving an ongoing sentence at an Aylesbury Vale institution has been located.

Thames Valley Police confirmed this morning (11 October), that Bernard McDonagh, 59, had been located.

The police force launched a social media appeal asking for the public’s help finding him, after McDonagh failed to return to HMP Springhill in Edgcott.

He was last sighted at 4pm on 30 August, prior to the police’s update.

A Thames Valley Police spokesperson said: “Thames Valley Police is no longer appealing for the public’s help in tracing a man who absconded from prison.

"An appeal to trace Bernard Christopher McDonagh, aged 59 has been removed.”