Aylesbury Vale police force seize vehicle after discovering motorist driving without insurance

The Aylesbury Vale police force has seized a vehicle that was being driven without insurance this morning (8 March).

Thames Valley Police announced that a Honda which hadn't undergone an MOT or been taxed since April 2019 was claimed this morning.

Police say the offender had 'chanced' a short trip in the uninsured car as the person had an appointment this morning.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The uninsured car, photo from Thames Valley Police