Aylesbury Vale police force seize vehicle after discovering motorist driving without insurance

The vehicle hadn't been taxed in nearly three years

By James Lowson
Tuesday, 8th March 2022, 12:16 pm
Updated Tuesday, 8th March 2022, 12:18 pm

The Aylesbury Vale police force has seized a vehicle that was being driven without insurance this morning (8 March).

Thames Valley Police announced that a Honda which hadn't undergone an MOT or been taxed since April 2019 was claimed this morning.

Police say the offender had 'chanced' a short trip in the uninsured car as the person had an appointment this morning.

The uninsured car, photo from Thames Valley Police

Officers reported the offending driver, who was initially stopped by the authorities for a document check-in.