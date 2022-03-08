Aylesbury Vale police force seize vehicle after discovering motorist driving without insurance
The vehicle hadn't been taxed in nearly three years
Tuesday, 8th March 2022, 12:16 pm
Updated
Tuesday, 8th March 2022, 12:18 pm
The Aylesbury Vale police force has seized a vehicle that was being driven without insurance this morning (8 March).
Thames Valley Police announced that a Honda which hadn't undergone an MOT or been taxed since April 2019 was claimed this morning.
Police say the offender had 'chanced' a short trip in the uninsured car as the person had an appointment this morning.
Officers reported the offending driver, who was initially stopped by the authorities for a document check-in.