Aylesbury Vale paedophile who groomed girls jailed for rape and other sexual offences

A paedophile has been jailed for historic sexual offences he committed in Aylesbury Vale during the 70s and 80s.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Bucks Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

At Aylesbury Crown Court on Friday (1 November), Brian Craig, aged 74, of Coast Road, West Mersea, Essex, was sentenced to 21 years in jail.

His punishment related to one count of rape, one count of attempted sexual intercourse with a girl, four counts of sexual intercourse with a girl and seven counts of indecent assault.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He had previously been found guilty by unanimous jury verdict of the offences at the same court, following a two-week trial which finished on 25 October.

Brian Craig

Throughout the late 70s and early 80s, whilst living in Stone near Aylesbury, Craig groomed three girls, a Thames Valley Police investigation uncovered.

It was discovered that these encounters escalated, and he sexually abused the girls.

In March 2019, someone reported Craig to the police. He was arrested on 8 April 2019 and charged on 11 December 2020.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Detective Constable Collette Parker, based at Aylesbury police station, said: “The horrific grooming, control, manipulation and abuse perpetrated by Brian Craig has had a significant impact on the victims’ lives.

“I would like to thank the victims in this case, they have shown great courage, determination, patience and dignity in their support for the investigation.

“I hope that the unanimous guilty verdicts and the lengthy sentence given, brings them some closure.

“I would also like to thank prosecuting counsel Sally Hobson for her work in securing this conviction.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“No matter how much time has elapsed, Thames Valley Police will always investigate offences of this nature, and I hope this sends a strong message to those who believe they can get away with offences committed many years ago.

“To victims, I want to reassure you that we have specialist officers who will listen and support you. Whenever you are ready to report an offence you can contact us via our website, or by calling 101, or by visiting a police station.