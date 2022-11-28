Aylesbury Vale man jailed after cocaine and stolen £1,200 bike is discovered at his home
He also breached the conditions of a previous suspended sentence
A man from Aylesbury Vale received a jail sentence for drug dealing charges and handling stolen goods.
Police officers discovered cocaine, weighing scales, and a stolen Vitus mountain bike at a man’s home in Calvert.
Devroy Hume, 34, of Red Kite View, Calvert, pleaded guilty to one count each of being concerned in the supply of a controlled class A drug, namely cocaine and handling stolen goods.
Hume was sentenced to four years in prison at Aylesbury Crown Court on Wednesday (23 November).
In May 2022, Thames Valley Police officers executed a warrant at Hume’s home under the Misuse of Drugs Act.
It was during this search that the illegal contraband was discovered.
Further police investigations revealed that Hume had been involved in the supply of Cocaine since October 2020.
Investigating officer, PC James Gordon, of the Stronghold Team, based at Aylesbury police station, said: “I am pleased that the courts have handed a fitting sentence for the crimes committed by Devroy Hume, who had been involved in the supply of Cocaine for a long period of time.
“I hope this sentence with serve as a warning to those who seek to involve themselves in the supply of controlled drugs, and the Aylesbury Stronghold team will work tirelessly to ensure these criminals are dealt with robustly.”