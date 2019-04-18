Aylesbury Vale Housing trust secure injunction against drug dealer Muhammed Qasim Kahn

Under the terms of an Anti-social Behaviour Injunction, known drug dealer Muhammed Qasim Khan will face arrest for activities associated with dealing, such as being in possession of any controlled drug or paraphernalia, including deal bags or scales.

The injunction, secured by Vale of Aylesbury Housing (the Trust) on Wednesday 17 April, prohibits Khan from engaging in any drug activity, and excludes him from entering the area surrounding Wycliffe End – where he used frequently to supply drugs from.

The court order also specifically prohibits Khan from actions associated with drug dealing, like carrying more than one mobile phone, or over £100 in cash.

He could even face imprisonment for refusing to give police access to his mobile phone while they are investigating a criminal offence.

Masaud Subedar for the Trust says: “This is an extremely positive result for the Trust, and for the community at Wycliffe End. It’s an excellent example of the power of these injunctions and shows why we work with Thames Valley Police to secure them.

“Under the terms of this injunction, the Respondent will potentially face a jail term for carrying out activities that are known to be associated with dealing drugs, things like having multiple mobile phones. Khan, although not a tenant himself, was causing considerable nuisance to our residents. We will always act to ensure our residents can enjoy their homes in peace and free from harassment.”

Inspector Horton of Thames Valley Police says: “We will continue to work closely with our key and trusted partner, Vale of Aylesbury Housing to safeguard the communities we serve. This is another example of how, by sharing information and intelligence, we can support communities and prevent the scourge of drug dealing and its associated anti-social activities blighting Aylesbury Vale. Please report drug dealing activity - we will act.”

Breach of the injunction is contempt of court, which could lead to a maximum sentence of 2 years or an unlimited fine. Breaches of this injunction can be reported by calling 101 (non-emergency number), 999 in the case of an emergency or by calling the Trust’s Anti-social Behaviour Team on 01296 732600.