Aylesbury Vale councillor calls for greater awareness around domestic violence campaign in pubs

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The Ask for Angela scheme which aims to keep people safe on nights out has ‘lost its way’ a Buckinghamshire councillor has said.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Bucks Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Councillor Frank Mahon, who represents Grendon Underwood, said the landlords of two recently-opened pubs in his area appeared to not be aware of the scheme, which was introduced in England in 2016 as a way to try and help reduce violence against women, girls, and other potentially vulnerable groups.

He said: “I asked them, ‘Do you know who Angela is?’ and they thought I was talking double Dutch. They didn’t have a clue.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Speaking during the communities and localism select committee, the councillor, who is a pub landlord, said he had also asked about the scheme on his radio show.

The campaign was launched in 2016. Photo from Shutterstock.

Among the handful of responses he got from pubs, clubs, bars and restaurants, he said one person who had worked in hospitality for 12 years told him they had not heard of ‘Ask for Angela’.

Councillor Mahon added that he had seen the scheme be used effectively on one occasion when staff in his pub ‘rescued’ a woman who was experiencing domestic abuse by discretely helping her into the cellar, out of a side door and into a taxi.

He said: “I believe Angela helped her get out of that situation because it broke the ice, and she spoke to a stranger about what was going on.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He urged the council to support the scheme further, adding: “It has lost its way completely.”

Ask for Angela, the not-for-profit organisation, provides training and workshop materials to businesses and councils looking to roll out its campaign.