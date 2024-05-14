Aylesbury teenager found after extensive police appeal and family plea to come home
Iris, 17, from Aylesbury, was located yesterday (13 May), Thames Valley Police has confirmed.
She was reported as missing from Aylesbury on 3 May, and was the subject of three separate police appeals.
On Saturday (11 May), an investigating member of Thames Valley Police said officers were “extremely concerned” for Iris’s welfare.
In its third release regarding the investigation into Iris’s disappearance, Thames Valley Police released an image of a man walking alongside her, officers are no longer looking to interview him now Iris has been found.
A police force spokesperson said: “We would like to thank everyone that shared our appeal. “We are no longer appealing to speak to the man in the CCTV image we previously released.”
Iris’s mother also issued a plea urging her daughter to come home over the weekend.