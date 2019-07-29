Aylesbury teenager banned from town centre after assaulting police officer

Courtney Simmons, aged 18 of Bittenham Close, Stone has been banned from town after assaulting a police officer, racial harassment, criminal damage and breaching a community protection notice.

Courtney Simmons, aged 18 of Bittenham Close, Stone, appeared at High Wycombe Magistrates’ Court on Monday (22/7).

She was sentenced to a 24 month Community Order and issued with a CBO after pleading guilty to eight offences; two counts of criminal damage to McDonalds in Aylesbury, one count of assaulting a police officer, one count of section 5 of the Public Order Act, two counts of obstructing a police officer, one count of racially aggravated harassment against a security guard at another store in the town centre and one count of failing to comply with a Community Protection Notice.

The CBO, which is in place for two years, prohibits Courtney from entering Aylesbury town centre and Aylesbury train station, unless she is catching a train, and from remaining on any land or premises after being asked to leave.

The CBO also prohibits Courtney from acting or inciting others to act in an anti-social manner.

PC Sam West, neighbourhood supervisor for Aylesbury town centre, said: “This CBO that bans Courtney from the town centre for two years, amongst other conditions, sends a clear message that Thames Valley Police will deal robustly and resolutely with anyone who commits criminal and anti-social behaviour.

“This order is part of a sentence for a number of convictions over the last six months during which Courtney has engaged in regular anti-social behaviour against a number of stores in the town. I would like to thank our partners and local businesses for their patience and co-operation.

By working together, we were able to gather the necessary evidence to show the Court that the prohibitions were necessary to improve the quality of life of those that work and live within the town centre.”