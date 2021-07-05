Aylesbury taxi driver fined for using license without insurance

Private hire driver Shahid Mushtaq of Victoria Street in Aylesbury has been fined for using his license without valid insurance.

Mushtaq had changed his vehicle insurance so that he was no longer covered to carry paying passengers despite continuing to work.

He pleaded guilty by post and was sentenced on 23 June 2021 at Wycombe Magistrates Court.

Courts

He was fined £440 (reduced from £660 in view of his guilty plea) with costs of £660 awarded to Bucks Council and a victim surcharge payable of £44; a total of £1,144 for which he was given 28 days to pay. Mr Mushtaq also received eight points on his DVLA licence.

An investigation by Bucks Council helped identify Mushtaq's wrongdoing. Councillor Nick Naylor commented: “Driving a vehicle without valid insurance is a serious offence.

"Compliance with road safety laws and the rules for taxi and private hire licensing are essential for keeping the public safe when they are using licensed vehicles.