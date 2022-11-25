Aylesbury schools warn parents after reported abduction attempts by white van man in balaclava

Aylesbury schools have today (November 25th) warned parents after reporting two separate abduction attempts by a white van man in a balaclava.

The Kingsbrook School in Aylesbury and nearby St Louis School have both sent messages warning parents, which have been seen by The Bucks Herald, after claims that two students were approached separately – in two separate incidents – on the way to school this morning by a man wearing a balaclava face covering driving a white ‘transit type’ van.

Advertisement

The school states that on both occasions the man attempted to get the children off their bikes and into the van but thankfully the pupils were unharmed.

Police

In a statement to parents, The Kingsbrook School headteacher Nancy Simpson confirmed police are interviewing two pupils about the incidents.

“Two of our students were approached separately, in two separate incidents, on the way to school this morning by a man wearing a balaclava with a white transit type van,” The Kingsbrook School head Nancy Simpson said in the message to parents.

Advertisement

"On both occasions the man attempted to get our children off their bikes and into the van. Both children are unharmed. Aylesbury CID are in school now interviewing the children and are taking the matter very seriously, they have footage from doorbell cameras from local houses too. We have sent an email out as advised by the police to advise children to walk in pairs, holding their mobile phones and to call 999 if at all worried. We'll get extra staff out on duty too at the end of the day on our local roads too.

"I just wanted to pass this to you all too so that you can put safeguarding measures in place for your communities as you see fit. Thanks.”

Advertisement

Nearby St Louis School were contacted by Kingsbrook and issued a similar warning to their own parents.

“As the safety of our children is of the utmost importance I am letting you know we have been informed by a local secondary school that this morning two of their pupils have been approached at separate times by men in a white van with clear intentions of getting a student into their van,” St Louis head Mrs Machin said.

Advertisement

"Please consider if you need to speak to your child reminding them not to go with any strangers and to report anything of this nature. This may be particularly the case for those of you who give your older children permission to walk home by themselves. As always , please report anything suspicious to the police. If your child is walking home today and you now wish to collect them, please let us know so we can ensure your child doesn't leave their classroom at the end of the day.”