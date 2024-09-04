Aylesbury rapist jailed for over five years after sexually assaulting woman in her 20s

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A convicted rapist from Aylesbury has been sentenced to over five years in jail at a recent court hearing.

Jack Powell, aged 24, of Griffin Lane, was sentenced to five-and-a-half years imprisonment for one count each of rape and sexual assault by penetration, on Monday (2 September).

At a court hearing last month, he was found guilty by a unanimous jury verdict following a trial at Reading Crown Court.

His conviction relates to an incident on 7 July, 2020, when Powell raped and sexually assaulted the victim, a woman in her 20s, at a building in Aylesbury.

He was arrested on 17 July 2020 and charged with the offences on 1 December the same year.

Sergeant Samuel Summers said: “I would like to pay tribute to the victim in this case, as she has displayed tremendous dignity and bravery to support our investigation to bring Powell to justice.

“It is a top priority of Thames Valley Police to tackle violence against women and girls in all its forms, and I am pleased that Powell is now in prison where he belongs.

“Thankfully, cases such as this are exceedingly rare, but we remain resolutely committed to investigation such offences thoroughly, listen to and support victims, and bring offenders to justice.

“If you are a victim, or suspect some is a victim of crime, please contact Thames Valley Police.

“We have specially trained officers who will always listen and support you.

“You can contact us via our website, or by calling 101, or by visiting a police station.