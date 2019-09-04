Aylesbury public warned to avoid Essex place in Meadowcroft after 'incident'

Thames Valley Police have asked punters to give officers space as they attend to an incident on Essex Place, Aylesbury.

Essex Place is near Meadowcroft Open Space on the Meadowcroft estate.

Thames Valley Place posted to their facebook page today:

"Officers are currently on scene dealing with an incident on Essex Place.

"Whilst Officers are dealing with this we ask that you provide the Officers space to deal with it and abide to any road closures or scene watches that may come to light."

More on this while we get it