Aylesbury property destroyed after electric bike catches fire with three people needing medical attention

five crews were sent to the scene

Emergency responders rushed to a property in Aylesbury this weekend after the building caught fire.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Bucks Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Despite the best efforts of Buckinghamshire Fire and Rescue Service the property was significantly damaged, after the blaze which is believed to have been started by an electric bike that was on charge going up in flames.

At around 9:10am yesterday morning five fire engines rushed to a building in Old Stoke Road. Paramedics from the South Central Ambulance and Thames Valley Police officers also raced to the scene yesterday morning.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Firefighters dealt with a fire on the ground floor of two semi-detached buildings on the road. Everyone within the two builders were evacuated out of danger by the emergency responders.

Buckinghamshire Fire and Rescue Service confirmed that paramedics assessed three people who escaped the property.

A spokesperson for the fire service added: “The ground floor [was approximately] 80% damaged by fire, the first floor was 100% affected by smoke. The fire had affected sanitation and structural elements of the property. The fire was believed to have started by an electric bike on charge.”

It has also been revealed that firefighters used specialist breathing equipment at the scene, plus two hose reel jets, and main jets to deal with the blaze, as well as a thermal imaging camera and gas monitor.

Buckinghamshire Fire and Rescue service staff isolated the gas and electrics inside and an inspection of the building was carried out yesterday.