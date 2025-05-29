Aylesbury property closed down by police after series of 'drug-related' complaints

Thames Valley Police received numerous complaints regarding the property

A home linked to alleged illegal activity in Aylesbury has been shut down by police officers.

Thames Valley Police confirmed it had secured a full closure order for a home in Buckingham Street, yesterday.

The court order means it is now illegal for anyone to enter the building for the next three months without special dispensation.

Thames Valley Police says it started the closure order process after the force received numerous reports of anti-social behaviour and suspected drug-related activity taking place in the building.

A spokesperson for the police force said: “This action has been taken to protect the community and disrupt ongoing criminal behaviour.”

They also warned residents that it is a criminal offence to enter the property and advised that the shut down building will have a clear notice on its door ordering people not to enter.

The spokesperson added: “We would like to thank residents for coming forward and supporting this action. Your reports make a difference. If you witness ASB, drug use, or any suspicious activity, please continue to report it – you are helping us keep Aylesbury safe.”