Aylesbury prison officer wins national award for 'incredible' work with personality disorder inmates

An Aylesbury prison officer has claimed a national award for his complex work supporting inmates coping with personality disorders.

Sean Corr, 58, who works at HMP Aylesbury, won a Butler Trust Award for outstanding service on the frontline over the last three decades.

Each year the industry awards recognise justice staff whose work is completed well away from the public eye.

HMP Aylesbury announced today (27 March) that one of its long-serving officers who lives locally was a 2023 winner.

Officer Corr, has been described by staff at the prison in Aylesbury as the ‘quiet backbone of the facility.

He said: “It’s great to receive this award to celebrate all the work myself and my colleagues have done at HMP Aylesbury protecting the public and helping to break the cycle of crime. Working in a prison isn’t easy but it is really rewarding. Being able to make a genuine difference to prisoners’ lives is what makes it all worthwhile.”

The Butler Trust Awards have existed since 1985.

Governor at HMP Aylesbury Mark Allen, 52, said: “Officer Corr plays a crucial role in a wide-ranging team that works with complex prisoners who have been identified as having personality disorders. I’m so proud that he has been recognised for this incredible work.”

HMP Aylesbury is a Category C training prison which is looking for new recruits. Staff are after candidates with good communication and influencing skills, effective decision-making, care and understanding. More details on vacancies can be found on the Government website here.

The Butler Trust Awards director, Simon Shepherd said: “The Butler Trust offers its congratulations to all the winners and commendees at this year’s ceremony. We are thrilled to celebrate those working in UK prisons, probation and youth justice. The outstanding work they do is often hidden and it’s fantastic to see so many public servants recognised and commended for their wonderful contribution.”

Training is available throughout a prison service career including for support staff, who can progress up the ladder.

A newly recruited prison officer at HMP Aylesbury on a 39 hour/week contract will earn £34,202 annually.

